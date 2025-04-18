Police arrests snatcher in Handwara, stolen gold ornaments recovered 

In a significant breakthrough, Police on Friday said to have successfully solved a case of handbag snatching reported earlier this week in North Kashmir’s Handwara.

A Police spokesperson said, “On April 15, 2025, Police Station Handwara received a written complaint from Ms. Zainab Rafiq, daughter of Mohammad Rafiq Malla, resident of Waghat Palpora, Magam. The complainant reported that while she was in Handwara market, she was followed by an unknown person who later snatched her handbag near the New Bus Stand Handwara and fled from the scene. The bag was reported to contain gold ornaments.”

“Taking cognizance of the matter, FIR No. 76/2025 under Section 304 BNS was registered and investigation was immediately launched. A dedicated team was assigned to trace the accused and recover the stolen property”, he said.

Through sustained efforts and technical analysis, Basit Fayaz Tantray, son of Fayaz Ahmad Tantray, resident of Khonbal Handwara, was identified as a suspect. He was subsequently arrested by the investigating team.

During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime, and based on his disclosure, the stolen gold ornaments were recovered from his possession.

The swift and professional action by Handwara Police has been appreciated by the local community. The case is currently under further investigation to ascertain if the accused is involved in any other similar offences.

Handwara Police reiterates its commitment to safeguarding the life and property of citizens and urges the public to report any suspicious activity promptly.