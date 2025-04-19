Police attaches properties of proclaimed offenders under UAPA in Baramulla

In accordance with the orders passed by the Hon’ble Special Judge designated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Baramulla, dated 17/04/2025, Police in Baramulla executed the attachment of properties belonging to two proclaimed offenders involved in FIR No. 02/2008 under sections 2/3 of the EMICO Act, 120-B & 121 of RPC, and Section 13 of the UA(P) Act, registered at Police Station Chandoosa.

The property attachment was carried out in the presence of the Executive Magistrate Kreeri and Fatehgarh and the concerned Numbardars and Chowkidars of the respective areas, as per legal procedure.

The land measuring 01 Kanal 10 Marlas, falling under Survey No. 264/min, situated at Lalpora Laridora pertains to the offender Abdullah Shah Bukhari son of Syed Mohammad Yousuf resident of Lalpora Laridora and the land measuring 13 Marlas, falling under Survey No. 156/min, situated at Takiya Yousuf Shah pertains to the offender Ghulam Rasool Chopan son of Abdul Salaam Chopan resident of Takiya Yousuf Shah.

This action reflects the firm resolve of J&K Police to act decisively against individuals involved in unlawful and anti-national activities. The process of identifying and attaching properties of such offenders will continue as per due process of law.

J&K Police remains committed to upholding peace, security, and the rule of law in the region.