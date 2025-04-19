Iftkhar Talib assumes charge as SSP Sopore

Iftkhar Talib, JKPS, on Saturday took-over the charge as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sopore.

The transition ceremony was marked by a warm reception from senior officers and a ceremonial guard of honour at the District Police Headquarters Sopore.

Outgoing SSP, Divya D, IPS, formally handed-over charge to Iftkhar in a brief function.

Immediately after taking-over, Iftkhar convened an introductory meeting with officers, emphasizing dedication, professionalism and teamwork in addressing public issues.

He directed officers to maintain open communication channels with citizens, ensuring their concerns are heard and addressed promptly.