Breaking

Iftkhar Talib assumes charge as SSP Sopore

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Iftkhar Talib, JKPS, on Saturday took-over the charge as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sopore.

The transition ceremony was marked by a warm reception from senior officers and a ceremonial guard of honour at the District Police Headquarters Sopore.

Outgoing SSP,  Divya D, IPS, formally handed-over charge to Iftkhar in a brief function.

Immediately after taking-over, Iftkhar convened an introductory meeting with officers, emphasizing dedication, professionalism and teamwork in addressing public issues.

He directed officers to maintain open communication channels with citizens, ensuring their concerns are heard and addressed promptly.

You Might Also Like

“Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas War, learning experience for India”: Lt Gen Manjinder Singh

J-K: Two drug peddlers arrested in Shopian; heroin worth crores seized

“Very important area”: Nirmala Sitharaman on strengthening of global financial architecture, next steps

J-K police rescues tourist family stuck in Gulmarg’s Kangdoori area

India’s growth story is result of last ten years of having responsible budget: USISPF President Mukesh Aghi

Share This Article
Previous Article Police attaches properties of proclaimed offenders under UAPA in Baramulla
Next Article “Appreciate this gesture from Saudi authorities”: MEA on increased registration of Indian Hajj pilgrims
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Appreciate this gesture from Saudi authorities”: MEA on increased registration of Indian Hajj pilgrims
Breaking
Police attaches properties of proclaimed offenders under UAPA in Baramulla
Breaking
Our aim is to achieve faster, sustainable and inclusive economic growth: LG Sinha
Breaking
Usman Majid demands probe into massive Scam at Bandipora drug de-addiction centre, One-Stop Centre, and Senior Citizens’ Home
Breaking