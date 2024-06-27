Police attaches illegal properties worth Rs 22 Lacs of notorious drug peddler in Baramulla

Continuing its action against drug peddlers, Police in Baramulla attached property (Residential house worth approx. Rs. 22.00 lacs) belonging to notorious drug peddler namely Hilal Ahmad Wani son of Gh Nabi resident of Barzullah Kunzer.

The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985 & is linked with case FIR No. 05/2024 u/s 8/20,22 & 29 NDPS Act of PS Kunzer.

The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police.

This operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the drug menace. Local people of the area hailed the initiative of Police.