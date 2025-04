A male dead body was found on Thursday in Nowpora area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials told GNS that a dead body of Ghulam Mohammad Malik son of Sonawalah Malik resident of Gulseer Soporewas found in Nowpora.

Locals informed the concern police station and subsequently a police team reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up, they added.(GNS)