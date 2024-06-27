J&K Stands Number two in PM Vishwakarma training

Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as number two in PM Vishwakarma training- ahead of many bigger states. Two Districts of J&K comes under top 10 districts of the country and they are Budgam from Kashmir Division and Jammu from Jammu Division.

MSME DFO Jammu, Field office of Union Ministry of MSME implements various schemes and activities for the benefit of MSMEs of Jammu & Kashmir.

PM Vishwakarma scheme is being implemented by the Union Ministry of MSME with the active support of Government of Jammu & Kashmir. The scheme was inaugurated on September 17, 2023 in the presence of Various Dignitaries and thousands of artisans who have been invited from various parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir. This scheme is designed to uplift and recognize the crucial role of skilled artisans of 18 different trades in preserving and enriching cultural heritage.

The scheme offers Recognition and Certification, Skill Development and Training, Credit Assistance and Marketing Support. The scheme paves the way for a brighter future for J&K’s talented Viswakarmas. Their empowered presence will not only contribute to the economic growth of the Jammu & Kashmir but also preserve and enrich the unique cultural tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir.

MSME DFO Jammu J&K played a pivotal role in implementing the scheme. The DFO nominated district-wise officers and has been holding follow up and review meeting on a daily basis to address teething and other issues. The MSME DFO Jammu has been organizing Seminars in all to create awareness about the scheme in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir.

State Level Screening Committee held timely meetings to clear the applications and extend benefits to the artisans.

MSME DFO Jammu is recommending all the applications received under PM Vishwakarma at Stage 3 on daily basis from 20 districts of Jammu & Kashmir. All the queries received by email are also pursed timely. This has been made possible with directions of G.Velladurai IEDS Joint Director.