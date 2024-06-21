PM to lead 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Srinagar today

Communicates with Gram Pradhans, asks them to make Yoga a people-led movement

Celebrations span across the globe with notable events like “Yoga for Space”

Srinagar, June 20:Prime Minister NarendraModi will lead the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on Friday, marking the 10th anniversary of this global event. This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” underscores yoga’s essential role in promoting individual well-being and societal harmony.

The event will see the participation of Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, PratapraoGanpatraoJadhav, along with many other dignitaries. Thousands of participants are expected to join, promoting global health and wellness through yoga.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking charge at the Centre for the third term.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi will highlight the significance of yoga in nurturing physical, mental, and spiritual growth and will participate in the Common Yoga Protocol session. To maximize the inclusiveness of yoga benefits, he has written to all Gram Pradhans, urging them to make holistic health a people-led movement by spreading awareness about yoga and millets.

Preparations are in full swing at the SKICC, with Union Minister of State for AyushPratapraoGanpatraoJadhav, Secretary AyushVaidya Rajesh Kotecha, and senior officials from J&K overseeing the arrangements. Since the inception of IDY in 2015, Prime Minister Modi has been pivotal in promoting yoga, hosting celebrations at iconic locations worldwide.

This year’s celebrations will span the nation, including a notable event termed “Yoga for Space,” supported by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). All ISRO centers and units will participate in the Common Yoga Protocol practice on June 21, including the Gaganyaan project team. Observance of IDY at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari is also in full swing.

Globally, embassies and Indian missions will join the celebrations, reflecting yoga’s widespread influence. Over 7,000 people from various walks of life will gather with the Prime Minister on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar to mark this special occasion.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of Ayush, recently emphasized the journey of IDY and its role in promoting health, social values, and community. The ‘Whole of Government’ approach to IDY includes coordinated efforts across various government departments and active participation from state governments and union territories. The National Ayush Mission team is organizing events nationwide, demonstrating yoga’s impact on holistic health.

In Delhi, the Ministry of Ayush has partnered with NDMC, ASI, and DDA to organize mass yoga events. To engage the masses, the Ministry of Ayush has launched several contests and activities, including the “Yoga with Family” Video Contest in partnership with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on the MyGov and MyBharat platforms. This contest encourages families worldwide to showcase the joy of yoga and reinforce family bonds, with submissions due by June 30.

Participants in the #YogaWithFamily Video Contest have the chance to win exciting prizes while promoting yoga’s message of health and unity. Major hashtags for the event include #InternationalDayofYoga2024, #YogaForSelfAndSociety, #YogaWithFamily, and #IDY2024. People around the world are encouraged to use these hashtags to join this global celebration of yoga.