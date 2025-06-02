IGP Jammu flags off annual Kheer Bhawani yatra to Kashmir

JAMMU, JUNE 01: Amid religious fervour and elaborate security arrangements, the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra-2025 was ceremonially flagged off today from Jammu to various temples in Kashmir Valley.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, flagged off the Yatra in presence of Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, and Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M), J&K, Dr. Arvind Karwani.

The ceremony witnessed participation from several senior civil and police officials, including DIG JKS Range Shiv Kumar Sharma, SSP Jammu Joginder Singh, Director Urban Local Bodies Manisha Sareen, Director Tourism Jammu Vikas Gupta, ADM Jammu Rakesh Kumar, SP Rural Brijesh Kumar Sharma, CAO Relief Shiwani Bhan, AC Relief Kailash Devi, Tehsildar Nagrota, SDPO Nagrota, and various Camp Commandants and Zonal Officers of the Relief Organization.

To facilitate the journey of over 2,500 devotees, buses were arranged by the Relief Organisation in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC). The pilgrims are heading to attend the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela, held on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami on June 3, at traditional pilgrimage sites including Tulmulla (Ganderbal), Tikker (Kupwara), Devsar and Manzam (Kulgam), and Logripora (Anantnag). Among these, the main congregation takes place at Tulmulla, considered the most significant shrine for the Kashmiri Pandit community.

The District Administration Ramban had organised a scheduled halt for the pilgrims at Chandarkot to facilitate rest and refreshment, before they proceeded toward their respective destinations.