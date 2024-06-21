J&K Assembly polls soon, statehood to be restored: PM Modi

• Inaugurates 84 dev projects worth Rs 1,500 Cr

• Launches JKCIP project, distributes 2,000 appointment letters

• Trying to bridge distances between Delhi &J&K

• International Yoga Day prog will attract more tourists

• J&K is becoming the winter sports capital of India

• Assures tough response to terror

• New generation of J&K will live in permanent peace

Srinagar, June 20:

Prime Minister NarendraModi, on his two-day visit to Kashmir, assured the public that assembly elections will soon be held and Jammu and Kashmir will regain its statehood.

Addressing a mega event after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating 84 developmental projects totalling Rs 1,500 crore in Srinagar, PM Modi emphasised the central government’s commitment to addressing recent terror attacks in the Union Territory.

Speaking at the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), PM Modi highlighted the strides made in bridging the gap between Delhi and J&K, citing increased connectivity and developmental progress under BJP’s governance over the last decade.He said every paisa of central assistance is spent on the welfare of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

“I am making efforts to bridge distances between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring connection of hearts,” he said, adding that changes that J&K is witnessing is a result of the BJP’s work throughout the last 10 years.

PM Modi commended the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for their active participation in the LokSabha polls, underscoring the democratic empowerment of the region. He expressed optimism about the forthcoming assembly elections, emphasizing the people’s role in shaping the future governance of the state.

The Prime Minister’s visit, his first since re-election, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to comprehensive development in the region, amidst heightened security measures in Srinagar for the upcoming International Yoga Day celebrations.

Earlier, PM Modi was welcomed with flowers and traditional Kashmiri songs, also praised the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for their high turnout in the recently-concluded LokSabha polls, noting that they have ensured the victory of democracy.

“What can be better than the people of Jammu and Kashmir selecting their representative and tackling their problems through them. That is why preparations for the assembly elections have started. The day is not far when you will select the new government of Jammu and Kashmir with your own vote,” he said.

PM Modi said that the day will come soon when Jammu and Kashmir will shape its future as a state once again.

The Prime Minister also warned the people of Jammu and Kashmir about the enemies of peace and humanity who stand against the development.

“This is their last-ditch effort to stop the development of Jammu & Kashmir, to ensure that peace is not established here. We have taken serious note of the recent terror incidents where the Union Home Minister has reviewed all the arrangements in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir administration,” he said.

“The new generation of Jammu and Kashmir will live in permanent peace. We will strengthen the path of progress chosen by Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

PM Modi also launched Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP) worth Rs 1,800 crores. Modi also initiated handing out employment letters to 200 fresh government recruits.

On the occasion, PM also took a walkthrough of the exhibition and interacted with young achievers of the Union Territory. He also expressed excitement about his visit to Jammu & Kashmir and mentioned two specific reasons for it.

“Firstly, today’s event is related to the inauguration and foundation stone laying of developmental projects in Jammu & Kashmir. Secondly, this is my first meeting with the people of Jammu & Kashmir after the LokSabha elections,” he added

Recalling his recent visit to Italy for the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister highlighted the impact of having a continuous government for three terms, noting that it has changed the world’s outlook towards India.

“This high aspiration leads to high expectations from the government and in this backdrop, the third continuous term of the government is special as the only parameter of an aspirational society is performance”.

“People have faith in the intentions and policies of the government. Big message of people’s mandate in this LokSabha Elections is that of stability”.

He recalled the long phase of unstable governments in the last decade of the last century when the country witnessed 5 elections in 10 years resulting in development coming to a standstill.

PM Modi further said that India has now entered a new phase of stable government leading to strengthening of democracy. He acknowledged the role of the people of Jammu & Kashmir in this strengthening of democracy.

“We are witnessing Atalji’s vision of Insaniyat, JamhooriyataurKashmiriyat, turning into a reality today. I have come to express my gratitude for your efforts for keeping the flag of democracy high”, he said while praising the trust of the people of Jammu & Kashmir in democracy.

“The transformation in Jammu and Kashmir is a result of the work done by the government in the last 10 years”, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the present government worked towards bringing opportunities and restoring their rights by adopting the mantra of ‘SabkaSaathSabkaVikas’.

He also highlighted that the refugees migrating from Pakistan, people from the Valmiki community and families of SafaiKaramcharis got their voting rights for the first time.

The PM also mentioned fulfilling the long-pending wish of the Valmiki community to be included in the SC category, reservation of seats in the Legislative Assembly for the SC community, and inclusion of the Paddari tribe, Pahariya caste, Gadda Brahman and Koli community in the SC category.

He also underlined that OBC reservation has been made applicable in the Panchayat, Nagar Palika and Nagar Nigam elections. Prime Minister underlined that it enshrines the rights of the 140 crore citizens of India and provides opportunities to become a partner in nation-building.

He also lamented the non-acceptance of the Constitution of India and the neglect shown towards Jammu & Kashmir since independence.

“I am delighted that today, we are living the Constitution of India. Through the Constitution, we are finding new ways to change the face of Kashmir for good”, the Prime Minister said with pride.

The Constitution of India has finally been adopted by Jammu & Kashmir in the true sense”, PM Modi exclaimed, “The walls of Article 370 have been brought down.”

He further said that the world is witness to the recent changes in the Kashmir valley. It continues to praise the people of the valley for their hospitality during the G20 Summit.

PM also said that the organization of a global event like the G20 Summit in the valley has made the people of Kashmir proud. Seeing children continue to play at LalChowk till late in the evening fills every Indian’s heart with joy.

Recalling the sports car show held near Dal Lake in March this year, PM Modi said the whole world watched that program, which stands as a testimony to the progress in the valley.

He mentioned how tourism in Kashmir has become the talk of the town, adding that Friday’s International Yoga Day programme will attract even more tourists here.

Quoting Lieutenant Governor Sinha, the Prime Minister said that the figure of over 2 crores tourists visiting the valley is record-breaking and contributes significantly to the local economy.

“I am devoted myself with full dedication and honesty to ensure that a way out of the past generation’s miseries may be found. We are making all possible effort to remove all distances whether of the heart or of Delhi (DilyaDilli)”, PM Modi stressed.

He emphasized the need for collective efforts to ensure that the fruits of democracy reach every family and person.

Referring to the projects for which foundation stones were laid or inauguration was done, the Prime Minister mentioned major developmental projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crores and Agriculture and Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project worth Rs 1,800 crores.

He praised the UT administration for fast recruitments in government jobs and informed that in the last 5 years, about 40,000 recruitments were done. He also noted the positive impact of massive investments in Jammu & Kashmir.

Hailing the progress in Kashmir, PM Modi said that valley is witnessing major development works on almost every front, including rail connectivity, education, health infrastructure, electricity and water.

He highlighted that thousands of kilometers of roads have been built under the PradhanMantriGraminSadakYojna, adding that besides new highways and expressways, the valley is also going to be connected with railways.

“The alluring view of the Chenab railway bridge fills everyone with pride. Notably, the Gurez Valley in north Kashmir gained access to grid connectivity for the first time. Valley is brimming with opportunities in every field, from agriculture to horticulture to sports and start-ups,” PM Modi said.

Hailing the development that has taken place in Kashmir in the last 10 years, the Prime Minister said that the valley is gradually emerging as a major hub of start-ups, skill development and sports.

He pointed out that almost 70 per cent of the valley’s agricultural sectors comprises start-ups, further adding that more than 50 degree colleges have been set up in the valley in the past few years.

“Seats in polytechnics have increased, and opportunities to learn new skills. IIT, IIM, and AIIMS are being built along with many new medical colleges have been built,” he continued. Skills are also being developed at the local level in the tourism and hospitality sector, he said.

The Prime Minister also suggested introducing online courses for tourist guides, and establishing youth tourism clubs in schools-colleges-universities… all these works are happening in Kashmir today.

The Prime Minister highlighted the positive impact of the development work on the narishakti of Jammu and Kashmir. He mentioned tourism and IT training to the women of local Self Help Groups.

Speaking about the initiation of the KrishiSakhi program two days ago, the Prime Minister informed that more than 1200 women from Jammu & Kashmir are working as KrishiSakhis.

He also touched upon the Namo Drone Didi program and said that the daughters of Jammu & Kashmir are being trained under the scheme. “Government is making these efforts to improve the income of women and provide livelihood opportunities”, he added.

“India is moving towards becoming a major world power in tourism and sports”, the Prime Minister said as he noted Jammu & Kashmir’s potential in these two sectors.

He highlighted the development of excellent sports infrastructure in every district of Jammu & Kashmir and mentioned around 100 Khelo India centers being built. He informed that around 4,500 youth of Jammu & Kashmir are being trained for national and international competitions.

PM Modi said that Jammu & Kashmir is becoming the winter sports capital of India. He also spoke about the recently concluded fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games in February this year which witnessed the participation of more than 800 players from all over the country.

“Such events will create new possibilities for international sports events here in the future”, he added.

The Prime Minister also distributed appointment letters to more than 2000 persons appointed in government service.

The event was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) ShriPratapraoJadhav and other dignitaries.

The 10th International Day of Yoga will be celebrated at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will perform yoga there on Friday and deliver a speech and in the wake of his visit, security has been tightened in the valley. Srinagar has been declared a ‘temporary red zone’, banning any operation of drones and quadcopters in the area.