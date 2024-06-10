Developing Story

PM Modi expresses gratitude to world leaders for warm wishes on his swearing-in ceremony

ANI
ANI
4 Min Read
ANI_20240609155

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded graciously to messages of congratulations from world leaders following his swearing-in for a third consecutive term.

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for a third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which is being attended by leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.

In response to Uganda President Yoweri K Museveni’s message, PM Modi said, “Your warm words of felicitations are deeply appreciated President Yoweri K Museveni. We will advance our strong partnership with Uganda. We were proud that African Union became permanent member of G20 Presidency. We will further develop our historical connect in all areas.”

His post came in reply to Uganda President Musevini’s post, “On behalf of the government and the people of Uganda, I congratulate His Excellency Narendra Modi & the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on their victory in the national elections. The people of Africa share common aspirations and goals with Indians. When India won her independence in 1947, Africans were inspired to fight and overthrow the yoke of colonialism. Today, all of Africa enjoys political freedom. We, therefore, recognise India as a strategic ally. The people of India and Uganda share common interests, including the pursuit of peace and prosperity. We will continue working together to ensure the well-being of our citizens.”

Expressing appreciation for Slovenia Prime Minister Robert Golob’s well wishes, PM Modi stated, ” Appreciate your warm greetings Slovenia Prime Minister Robert Golob. We will continue to deepen close partnership between India and Slovenia in my third term.”

He was replying to Government of the Republic of Slovenia’s post, “Prime Minister Robert Golob: Congratulations Narendra Modi on your 3rd term as the Prime Minister of India. I’m looking forward to continue strengthening relations between Sri Lanka and India and further cooperating in international fora.”

“Thank you Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each others concerns,” said Prime Minister Modi replying to Trudeau’s congratulatory message.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, saying, “Thank you Prime Minister Petteri Orpo for your kind wishes. I look forward to closely working with you to build on the momentum in India-Finland ties and further deepen our partnership.”

Earlier, Finland PM wished PM Modi saying, “Warmest congratulations to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for your third consecutive term as Prime Minister, and the formation of a new Government. Looking forward to continue expanding our relations and work together for the common good and the well-being of our peoples.”

PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third term after first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Alongside Narendra Modi, 30 cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State with independent charge and 36 Ministers of State were sworn into the council of ministers on Sunday evening.

Apart from two terms as Prime Minister beginning 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat, with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014. (ANI)

You Might Also Like

‘Deliberate, meant to create fear’: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Reasi terror attack

“That was a crucial stage”: Jasprit Bumrah on dismissing Muhammad Rizwan in T20 World Cup 2024 match

Shehbaz Sharif congratulates PM Modi for taking oath on his third consecutive term

LG Sinha visits GMC Jammu & Narayana Hospital, Katra to enquire about the injured pilgrims

PM Modi assumes charge for 3rd time, signs first file to transfer PM Kisan Nidhi instalment to farmers

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Deliberate, meant to create fear’: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Reasi terror attack
Next Article Delhi Court fixes June 18 for hearing plea of jailed MP Rashid Engineer seeking bail for taking oath
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Delhi Court fixes June 18 for hearing plea of jailed MP Rashid Engineer seeking bail for taking oath
Breaking
Abhijeet Jasrotia Congratulates Dr. Jitendar Singh on His Hat Trick as Minister in Modi Cabinet
Developing Story
NIA team in J-K’s Reasi to assist police, assess situation
Breaking
Tragic Accident at Ranga Mode Zojilla: One Dead, Six Injured
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.