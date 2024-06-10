‘Deliberate, meant to create fear’: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Reasi terror attack

A day after a passenger bus was targeted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Monday called the attack a deliberate one, saying that it was just to “create fear.”

At least nine people were killed and over 30 others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims coming from the Shiv Khori shrine was targeted by terrorists on Sunday evening in Reasi.

“I believe terrorism has ended in the region of J-K. This attack was carried out deliberately, just to create fear as PM Narendra Modi forms the government for the third time,” he told ANI on Monday.

Union Minister Athawale also said that the recurrence of such incidents would necessitate taking over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“But if such incidents keep happening in the future, I think we will have to fight a war with Pakistan and take over Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Because of PoK, many terrorists enter the country and carry out such attacks, so the Modi government can soon take a decision to take over Pakistan occupied Kashmir,” he said.

A search operation is underway in the forest area in Reasi after the terror attack incident. The Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, and CRPF are present at the site.

Earlier, the officials said that the rescue operations are complete and the injured have been taken to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals. LG Sinha also visited the injured at the hospital.

A control room has been created by the district administration to provide all necessary assistance. A joint security force temporary HQ by J&K Police, Army, and CRPF has been set up at the site and a search operation is in progress to neutralise the perpetrators of the Reasi terror attack, they added.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, LG Manoj Sinha said, “The bus driver was attacked by the terrorists, after which the bus fell in the ditch. 9 people have lost their lives and around 37 people have been injured. The people responsible for this will be severely punished. Our priority is to save the injured. We have decided to provide Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.”

Also, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is assessing the situation in Reasi and the NIA’s forensic team is working on collecting evidence.

As per the officials, the bus coming from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra was targeted by terrorists at around 6.10 pm when it reached the Pouni area of Reasi district, bordering Rajouri district. “Terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge,” they said.

Jammu and Kashmir police said earlier in the day that at least two terrorists were involved in the attack. “As per eyewitnesses, two (terrorists) were there as of now. A combing operation is underway in the area. Five teams have been formed to search in the area,” Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma told ANI. (ANI)