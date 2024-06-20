PM Modi arrives in Srinagar for two-day visit, to lead 10th International Day of Yoga Celebrations tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday for a two-day visit during which he will unveil various development projects and participate in International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar on Friday.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking oath as Prime Minister for third straight term.

PM Modi will attend the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar today. He is visiting the union territory on June 20 and 21.

On June 21, Prime Minister Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations at SKICC, Srinagar.

“Leaving for Srinagar, where I will be taking part in two programmes. Later this evening, I will be at the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ programme, which focuses on youth-led development. Key projects worth over Rs. 1500 crore will be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These works cover infrastructure, water supply, education and more. Tomorrow morning, I will take part in the Yoga Day programme in Srinagar,” the Prime Minister said in a post on ‘X’.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Jammu and Kashmir. He will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP).

On June 21, at around 6.30 a.m., the Prime Minister will participate in 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the CYP Yoga session thereafter.

The event “Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K” is a pivotal moment for the region, showcasing progress and providing inspiration to young achievers. On occasion, the Prime Minister will inspect stalls and interact with young achievers in the region.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 major developmental projects valued at more than Rs. 1,500 crore. The inaugurations will include projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, infrastructure in higher education, etc. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for projects like the improvement of Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section, the development of Industrial estates, and construction of six Government Degree Colleges.

Prime Minister will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture & Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project, worth Rs 1,800 crore. The project will be implemented in 90 Blocks across 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and will have an outreach of 300,000 households, covering 15 lakh beneficiaries.

Prime Minister will also distribute appointment letters to more than 2,000 people appointed in government service.

The foundation stone laying/inauguration and launch of these projects will empower the youth and upgrade the infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, 2024, the Prime Minister will lead the International Yoga Day Celebrations at SKICC, Srinagar. This year’s event underscores Yoga’s profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” highlights the dual role of yoga in fostering individual and societal well-being. The event will encourage grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas. (ANI)