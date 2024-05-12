All security arrangements well in place in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency: IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdhi Sunday said that all security arrangement are well in place ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

“All security arrangements for pre-poll and poll-day activities are well in place. Inter-district Nakas have been well placed and security placement there accordingly,” IGP Kashmir exclusively told Kashmir News Service.

Replying to a query, the IGP Kashmir said that security of polling stations, development of paramilitary personnel, maintaining of queue discipline at polling booths are vital issues that have been addressed adequately for polling day.

He said efforts have already been taken to ensure safe security atmosphere on polling day so that big chunk of voters will step outside to exercise their right to vote.

Pertinently Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency is going for polls on May 13 tomorrow. (KNS)