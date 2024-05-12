Developing Story

All security arrangements well in place in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency: IGP Kashmir

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdhi Sunday said that all security arrangement are well in place ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

“All security arrangements for pre-poll and poll-day activities are well in place. Inter-district Nakas have been well placed and security placement there accordingly,” IGP Kashmir exclusively told Kashmir News Service.

Replying to a query, the IGP Kashmir said that security of polling stations, development of paramilitary personnel, maintaining of queue discipline at polling booths are vital issues that have been addressed adequately for polling day.

He said efforts have already been taken to ensure safe security atmosphere on polling day so that big chunk of voters will step outside to exercise their right to vote.

Pertinently Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency is going for polls on May 13 tomorrow. (KNS)

You Might Also Like

J&K Police refutes Political allegations, says ‘No Political activist being harassed’

Election teams reach all 260 Polling Stations across Ganderbal

LS Polls 2024: Election parties dispatched for polling stations across Srinagar PC

DPAP will ensure justice to all communities, defeat those sowing discord: Azad

Workers being picked up and locked up on OGW grounds, other flimsy pretexts: Sajad Lone

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article India all set to overtake Japan as 4th largest economy by 2025, predicts Amitabh Kant
Next Article ECI takes cognizance of reports of alleged intimidation of political workers in J&K: CEO Pole
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Nine states, 1 UT head to polls in fourth phase
Breaking
ECI takes cognizance of reports of alleged intimidation of political workers in J&K: CEO Pole
Breaking
India all set to overtake Japan as 4th largest economy by 2025, predicts Amitabh Kant
Breaking
Won’t waste time on seeking Statehood when it is already promised: Omar Abdullah
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.