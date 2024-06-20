Developing Story

Clarification on false allegations regarding Yoga Day celebrations by Director Colleges

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
SRINAGAR, JUNE 20: In response to the misinformation circulating on the social media regarding Yoga Day celebrations, where it was alleged that employees were forced to participate in the event, female employees were made to change their clothes and even pregnant women were forced to take part in celebrations.

The Director Colleges J&K has rebutted this misinformation stating that all participants in the Yoga Day celebrations have volunteered to take part in the event and no employee was compelled to join the event against their will.

The Director further asserted that employees were not required to change their clothing. They were provided with long tunics to wear over their existing attire, ensuring their comfort and convenience.

The Director also stated that the employees’ well-being was prioritized. Pregnant employees and those with medical conditions were not asked to participate in the Yoga Day celebrations.

The Director has urged everyone to verify facts before spreading false narratives that can cause unnecessary concern and confusion.

 

