LG Sinha announces ex-gratia for the next of kin of pilgrims martyred in Reasi terror attack

Jammu, June 10: The Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has approved an ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh each for the next of kin of pilgrims martyred in Reasi terror attack. He has also approved Rs. 50,000 each for those injured.

The injured are being treated at different hospitals. A control room has been created by the district administration to provide all necessary assistance. A joint security force temporary HQ by J&K Police, Army and CRPF has been set up at the site and operation is in progress to neutralise the perpetrators of Reasi terror attack.