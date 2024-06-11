PDP holds condolence meets over demise of Aroot Madni

Srinagar, June 10: Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) has expressed deep shock and grief over the sudden demise of Arood Madni, son of the party’s Chairman Parliamentary Board PDP and former Deputy Speaker JK Assembly Mohammad Sartaj Madni.

A joint condolence meeting was held at both party offices in Jammu and Srinagar, where party leaders including Senior Vice President Ab Rehman Veeri, General Secretaries Gh Nabi Lone Hanjura, S Amreek Singh Reen, Dr Mehboob Beg, Additional General Secretaries Asiea Naqash, Adv Khurshid Iqbal Shah, S Satpal Charak, Rajinder Singh Manhas, and senior leaders Naeem Akhtar, Anjum Fazilli, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Adv Mohd Yousuf, Zahoor Ah Mir, Sunil Bhat, R K Pardesi, Gh Mohiudin Sheikh, Fayaz Ahmad Mir, Ali Mohd Wani, Ab Waheed Dar, M Rafiq Rather, Chief Spokesperson Suhail Bukhari, President Youth Wing Waheed Para, State Secretaries Bashir Ah Mir, Ab Hameed Kosheen, Gh Mohiudin Wani, Arif Laigaroo, District Presidents, Zone Presidents, DDCs and others expressed their grief and sorrow over the passing away of Arood Madni.

The leaders prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family for bearing such a great and irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah paid a condolence visit to the residence of senior PDP leader Sartaj Madni in Nowpora Kulgam.

Dr Farooq was accompanied by Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, and senior party leader Hasnain Masoodi on the occasion. Joined by local party functionaries he offered fatiha for the deceased and prayed for fortitude to the bereaved Madni and Mufti families on the occasion.

Dr Farooq also visited Alamgari Bazar Srinagar to express condolence with Jan Muhammad Wani on his mother’s demise. He offered fatiha for the deceased on the occasion.