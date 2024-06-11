NC leadership pays tributes to party stalwarts Beg, Shah

Srinagar, June 10: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday paid rich tributes to party stalwarts Mirza Muhammad Afzal Beg and Khawaja Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah on their death anniversaries.

In his tribute to Mirza Mohammad Afzal Beg, Dr Farooq said, “An ardent ally of Sher- e- Kashmir in his struggle for the restoration of people’s rights and honour, Beg sahib played a defining role in the realisation of progressive and pro-poor objectives of National Conference. A commanding figure in Kashmir Politics, Beg Sahib was an astute politician endowed with numerous virtuous qualities. He will be remembered for his heroic struggle towards alleviating the suffering of the people of J&K by contributing to the land to tiller reforms and the abolition of big landed estates.”

Paying tributes to Khawaja Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah, the NC president said, “His association with National Conference and Sher- e- Kashmir was underlined with unquestionable loyalty. He played a pioneering and crucial role while serving the party and the people of J&K in various capacities; a great mind and an exemplary statesman; he was driven into politics by his resolve to serve the people of J&K. He played a key role in the framing of various pro peasantry and pro-poor legislations. An institution he was in himself.”

Omar Abdullah while paying tributes to Mirza Muhammad Afzal Beg, and Khwaja Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah said, “The contribution of both the party stalwarts in scripting a glorious era of service and sacrifice would go down in history as a laudable illustration of statesmanship and leadership. The National Conference firmly stands on the bedrock of service and sacrifice of such great visionaries as the late Beg Sahib and Late Shah Sahib.”

Among others, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretaries Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Ajay Sadhotra, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Senior leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, AR Rather, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Mubarak Gul, Sharief Ud Din Shariq, Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous, Party MPs Mian Altaf Ahmad Larvi, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Political Advisors Mushtaq Guroo, Mudassar Shahmiri, North, South, Central, Provincial YNC and parent body functionaries; media and social media functionaries have also paid glowing tributes to the veteran leaders.