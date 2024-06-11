LS election results ‘setback’ for BJP: CPI(M), hails INDIA bloc’s performance

New Delhi, June 10: The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) convened in New Delhi and issued a comprehensive statement on the recent 18th Lok Sabha elections. It criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) and highlighted the election’s implications and the CPI(M)’s performance.

According to the party’s statement, the election results mark a notable setback for the BJP. Quoting the ECI data, it said the NDA secured 43.31 percent of the votes, while the INDIA bloc garnered 41.69 percent, showing a narrow vote share difference of less than 2 percent.

The CPI(M) condemned the election process and alleged widespread attacks on opposition parties, misuse of Central agencies and substantial monetary influence. It criticised the jailing of two chief ministers, the freezing of party bank accounts, and the targeting and splitting of opposition parties like the NCP and Shiv Sena.

The statement accused the Election Commission of failing to ensure a level playing field, alleging its complicity in advancing the BJP’s agenda by ignoring inflammatory communal rhetoric from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.

The party mentioned the BJP’s control over large sections of the media and the exaggerated exit polls. “The BJP used its vast resources to spread its narrative and disinformation through social media, and influenced voting patterns by distributing significant sums of money directly to voters,” it alleged.

The Polit Bureau said the INDIA bloc’s campaign focused on issues such as unemployment, price rise and agrarian distress, alongside threats to the Constitution, democracy and civil liberties. It credited massive struggles, particularly by farmers, for influencing the election outcome. “The BJP lost 38 seats in key farming states due to rural discontent with the Modi government,” it said.

The statement said the Left parties marginally improved their presence in the Lok Sabha, with the CPI(M) securing four seats, the CPI two, and the CPI (ML) two. However, the Polit Bureau expressed disappointment with the CPI(M)’s performance, especially in Kerala, and called for in-depth introspection based on state party reviews.

The Polit Bureau also raised concerns about irregularities in the NEET examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It criticised the centralisation of education and the bypassing of state governments and demanded a proper investigation into the recent NEET exam issues.