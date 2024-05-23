Patients suffer as DH Bandipora faces drug shortage

Srinagar, May 22: Hundreds of patients have been left to suffer as District Hospital Bandipora in north Kashmir, the main health facility in the district, is facing shortage of drugs forcing patients to buy the medicines from open market at exorbitant prices.

Locals complained that the hospital faces shortage of a huge list of medicines including emergency drugs which is compelling the patients to buy them from private chemist shops.

Nadeem Ahmad, a resident of Bandipora said that the district hospital is facing shortage of drugs which is affecting patient care especially those who do not afford the same and the authorities have been maintaining silence over the grave issue.

“When doctors prescribe drugs patients have to buy most of them from pharma shops. Many poor patients do not afford the huge cost of medicines that should be available at the hospital,” he said.

On a daily basis, the district hospital sees a huge rush of patients from different areas. It mainly caters to health care needs of people who hardly afford expensive medical facilities in private hospitals and clinics.

Nadeem said a day ago he attended a patient there and doctors prescribed some medicines. As he went to the hospital drug counter, the drugs were not available.

“I was asked to purchase the same drugs from the market as the hospital was facing a shortage of these medicines which the patient required,” he said.

Residents of the area said that although the Health Department had launched the free medicine scheme in hospitals but shortage of the essential drugs has exposed the inability of the health department to provide better health facilities for patients.

Sajad Ahmad, another resident alleged that the hospital was facing manpower shortage which is the reason why the hospital’s drug counter isn’t functional 24/7.

“Recently, the hospital hired some employees on outsourcing basis for the drug store and they were later disengaged,” he said.

Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora, Dr. Rafi Ahmad Salati said the drug counter of the DH was working 24/7. He said there is an issue and it was happening at some intervals due to non-availability of drugs with J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL). He said they were working to procure the drugs on priority.

Medical Superintendent of DH Bandipora, Dr Sheikh Ahmad Mushtaq told Rising Kashmir said there is shortage of non-essential drugs stating that they have given the supply order till they get the regular supply from the JKMSCL. “These are not essential drugs. We have enough essential drugs available here,” he stated.

The MS said the health department has raised the issue with JKMSCL and forwarded a requisition on April 24 and May 18 but the long lists of drugs have not been procured till date.