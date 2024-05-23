Kashmir

Avail interest waiver scheme: KPDCL urges consumers

13,985 consumers register; Rs.12.42 cr revenue released

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, May 22: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has urged its domestic consumers to come forward and avail the interest waiver offered by the Government under Power Amnesty Scheme, which shall help them to settle their long pending bills.
In a statement released today, a KPDCL spokesman said that the Power Amnesty Scheme notified in 2022, has now been extended till March 31, 2025, to facilitate those domestic consumers who have not been able to avail its benefits earlier.
Expressing satisfaction on the positive response received to the Amnesty Scheme, the KPDCL spokesman advised the consumers to approach their concerned Electric Subdivision to clear outstanding electricity dues without late payment surcharge as per Scheme. “Consumers can either pay their principal amount due to KPDCL in full or in equal instalments to claim waiver on interest charged to settle their claims,” he said, reiterating Government has ordered that the Scheme shall not be further extended beyond March 31, 2025.
As many as 13,985 domestic consumers have availed the scheme for waiver on late payment surcharge with KDPCL collecting a revenue of Rs.12.41 crore so far.
Urging the domestic consumers to avail the last opportunity provided by the Government, KPDCL spokesman further stated that as per the orders issued, it shall be left with no option but to disconnect the consumers without any further notice, who do not avail the scheme benefits.
Highlighting the ongoing inspections and disconnection drives being undertaken by KPDCL, the spokesman asked the consumers to clear their outstanding bills, failing which their connections will be snapped. “Tickets are being raised for disconnection of smart-metered consumers for non-payment of dues,” he added, adding heavy penalties are also being imposed on flat-rated consumers for exceeding their sanctioned energy loads.
The KPDCL spokesman stated that all Electric Subdivisions are enhancing the load of the flat-rated consumers in calibrated manner as per consumption, after undertaking proper load survey, with focus on high-end consumers.

You Might Also Like

Patients suffer as DH Bandipora faces drug shortage

Nownagri residents seek protection bund to mitigate landslide threat

International Day of Biological Diversity held at CUK

IUST approves UG programs in Robotics, Geospatial Technology, Computer Sciences

CEO presides over mega SVEEP program at Aharbal

Share This Article
Previous Article Nownagri residents seek protection bund to mitigate landslide threat
Next Article Patients suffer as DH Bandipora faces drug shortage
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Geyser blast kills Budgam resident, two family members injured
Kashmir
Two infants with ‘Renal Calculi’ treated at Srinagar’s ‘Super Speciality Hospital’
City
LS Polls 2024: Phase VI: Rajouri-Poonch-Anantanag LS seat to see first polls on May 25
Top Stories
Adequate arrangements in place forfinal Phase of LS Polls in J&K: CEO
Top Stories

Recent Comments

No comments to show.