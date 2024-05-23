Avail interest waiver scheme: KPDCL urges consumers

Srinagar, May 22: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has urged its domestic consumers to come forward and avail the interest waiver offered by the Government under Power Amnesty Scheme, which shall help them to settle their long pending bills.

In a statement released today, a KPDCL spokesman said that the Power Amnesty Scheme notified in 2022, has now been extended till March 31, 2025, to facilitate those domestic consumers who have not been able to avail its benefits earlier.

Expressing satisfaction on the positive response received to the Amnesty Scheme, the KPDCL spokesman advised the consumers to approach their concerned Electric Subdivision to clear outstanding electricity dues without late payment surcharge as per Scheme. “Consumers can either pay their principal amount due to KPDCL in full or in equal instalments to claim waiver on interest charged to settle their claims,” he said, reiterating Government has ordered that the Scheme shall not be further extended beyond March 31, 2025.

As many as 13,985 domestic consumers have availed the scheme for waiver on late payment surcharge with KDPCL collecting a revenue of Rs.12.41 crore so far.

Urging the domestic consumers to avail the last opportunity provided by the Government, KPDCL spokesman further stated that as per the orders issued, it shall be left with no option but to disconnect the consumers without any further notice, who do not avail the scheme benefits.

Highlighting the ongoing inspections and disconnection drives being undertaken by KPDCL, the spokesman asked the consumers to clear their outstanding bills, failing which their connections will be snapped. “Tickets are being raised for disconnection of smart-metered consumers for non-payment of dues,” he added, adding heavy penalties are also being imposed on flat-rated consumers for exceeding their sanctioned energy loads.

The KPDCL spokesman stated that all Electric Subdivisions are enhancing the load of the flat-rated consumers in calibrated manner as per consumption, after undertaking proper load survey, with focus on high-end consumers.