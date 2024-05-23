Raisi was a Rare Breed Leader who could look into eyes of Superpowers

The news of sudden accidental death of Iran’s President Raisi came like a bolt from the blue. Ibrahim Raisi was a towering figure who wielded matchless command over state affairs and international relations both. Being a chosen political lieutenant of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, Raisi was widely obeyed and most courageous Presidents of Iran. He was a political craftsman par excellence who had the rare distinction of safely sailing Iran’s ship through rough waters. Having risen to power in 2021 as President of Iran with 63 percent vote share, Raisi had great challenges at domestic front and in foreign affairs.

Ibrahim Raisi boldly survived US sanctions after a hostile Trump had unilaterally withdrawn from Iran Nuke deal. He had a ropewalk mending Iran’s ailing oil-dominated economy amidst sanctions from West, dipping exports and persisting sky-high inflation. He endured all this with a smile of statesman & provided stable administration to Iran. He was a rare breed leader who could look into eyes of superpowers like USA & Russia without compromising an inch of his country’s national interest. Apparently, Raisi did not deter to launch a drone and missile attack on the wicked Israel after Netanyahu had stricken Iran’s consulate in Damascus killing its commander Mohammad Zahedi. He was always quick & fearless in retaliation to protect the country’s territorial integrity at all costs.

Ibrahim Raisi was a master strategic diplomat who had spell-binding command on forging alliances and friendship with his all stakeholders. He had fostered cordial bilateral relations with his all neighboring countries like Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Many neighboring countries like Azerbaijan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Russia quickly responded within several minutes after chopper of Raisi went missing & offered search help through drones & rescue teams. This shows that Raisi was a widely respected popular political figure in international arena.

A superpower like Russia was also his most trusted & closest confidant. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ibrahim Raisi were like one soul in two bodies. Lauding the charismatic leader on his untimely demise, Putin has stated that Raisi was a true friend for Russia who was admired both at home and abroad. Putin also hailed him as an ‘outstanding politician’.

Raisi had good terms with India too as its strategic partner. India had recently signed a 10 year contract with Iran to develop and operate Iran’s Chabahar Port. PM Narendra Modi in his condolence message has stated that he was deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic passing of Raisi. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif declared a Day of Mourning after Raisi’s death. UAE’s president Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also offered their condolences to people of Iran on Raisi’s death. Iraqi PM Mohammad Shia Al Sudani announced national day of mourning on the death of Raisi.

Chinese President Xi Jingping has expressed that they lost a good friend in Raisi. UN Secretary General, Antonio Gueteress was also saddened by Raisi’s death. Over 50 leaders and officials of countries have expressed sympathy with Iran. Ibrahim Raisi as a hardline Islamic jurist turned President of Iran was also in the eye of storm for some time over his conservative stance about dress code for women. He insisted on hijab compulsion in state for women’s safety through moral policing. This move was largely criticized by liberal wing women. As an executive head of Islamic Republic of Iran, Raisi had to take tough measures on social front.

Ibrahim Raisi was a frontrunner contender to succeed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the next Supreme Leader of Iran, but destiny had some other plans as he disappeared in oblivion. Iran also lost its foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other officials in this chopper crash. Vice President Mohammad Mokhbar is made interim president until June 28 presidential election to choose Raisi’s successor. The void left by Ibrahim Raisi in political circle of Iran will always be irreparable and irreplaceable.

(Writer is a Public Speaker, Poet, National level orator & debater. He has specialization in Arts, Commerce, and Law. He has qualified UGC-NET in two subjects)