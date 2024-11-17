Panchayat, ULB elections to be held soon, says LG Sinha

Says PM fulfilled rights of POJK Refugees & WPRs

Srinagar, Nov 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, announced on Saturday that the Panchayat and ULB elections would be held as soon as weather conditions improve, ensuring that 33,000 representativeswill be elected for grassroots development.

Addressing the gathering at the 8-day long Jhiri Mela, which began on Friday in Jammu outskirts, Sinha emphasised that these elections were crucial for strengthening local governance and empowering elected representatives to contribute to regional development.

Sinha also addressed concerns about the rights of various marginalised communities, including POJK refugees and West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs), underlining that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had worked tirelessly to ensure that their rights are fully protected. He highlighted a significant change in the Panchayati Raj system, noting that the Indian Parliament had amended the Act to include reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), addressing longstanding issues of underrepresentation.

“This amendment ensures proper participation and representation of all communities in the Panchayat system,” Sinha said.

The Jhiri Mela is the largest and highly revered mela of North India in which devotees from across the country and abroad also come to pay their obeisance.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor while paying obeisance highlighted the deep spiritual and cultural significance of Jhiri Mela. He said the annual event reminds about the sacrifices of farming families and their vital role in serving and nurturing humanity.

“Jhiri Mela symbolizes cultural unity of India and the tradition of social values provides an opportunity to the people to learn about our heritage, culture, art and craft,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

In his speech, the Lieutenant Governor also quoted Dogri poet Ved Pal Deep, emphasising that the true spirit of the elections lies not in who wins, but in standing for justice and the rights of all communities. He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to empowering every section of society, from cleaners to marginalised groups.

A significant portion of Sinha’s address focused on the government’s efforts to empower farmers and transform the agricultural sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Since taking office in August 2020, the administration has made agriculture a top priority, launching several initiatives to improve productivity, infrastructure, and welfare for farmers.

Sinha pointed to the ₹5,013 crore scheme, which was launched two years ago to support agricultural development, and another ₹18 billion scheme introduced 10 months ago, which focuses on rural development and agricultural growth. The LG also stressed the importance of Kisan Saathi portal registration , urging farmers to enroll, as only 2 lakh farmers have registered so far—far fewer than the target of 3 lakh registrations. The administration anticipates that fully implementing this scheme will not only generate over 3 lakh jobs but also provide skill training for more than 2.5 lakh youth.

The Lieutenant Governor further detailed the government’s efforts to promote women farmers, noting that 4.69 lakh women have been connected to Integrated Farming and Livestock Managementprograms, while 2.25 lakh women have created Green Nutrition Gardens.

Sinha also mentioned the establishment of 40 Integrated Farming Clusters and 12 Women Farmer Producer Organizations aimed at supporting women’s leadership in agriculture.

In terms of infrastructure, Sinha outlined the government’s significant strides in boosting agricultural infrastructure, citing that cold storage capacities have doubled and 1,800 hectares of land have been planted with high and medium-density crops. Furthermore, the establishment of 805 Mega High-Density Fruit Plantation Nurseries and the GI-tagging of local products like Sulai Honey and Bhadarwahi Rajma have placed Jammu and Kashmir on the map for unique, high-quality agricultural products.

A major highlight of the LG’s speech was the success of the PM Fossil Insurance Scheme, which has now been expanded to cover all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and will soon extend to the horticulture sector. Over 2.46 lakh farmers have benefited from this insurance scheme, and more than 12 lakh farmers have received a total of Rs 3,085 crore in compensation.

Sinha also provided an update on Jammu and Kashmir’s economic growth, noting that the region’s GDP has risen from ₹1,17,000 crore in 2016-17 to ₹2,45,000 crore in recent years, with a projected GDP of Rs 2,36,000 crore for the coming year. This growth, he explained, is the result of combined efforts from farmers, industrialists, and businesses, all contributing to a thriving economy.

Later, Sinha reiterated the government’s commitment to democratic empowerment, economic development, and agricultural transformation.