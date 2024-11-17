Kashmir now witnessing hope, not terror: PM

Highlights record voter turnout in J&K

Says terrorists no longer feel safe in their own homes

Slams vote-bank politics, promises progress for all

‘We work for progress of the people, by the people, for the people’

New Delhi, Nov 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, highlighted the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir from decades of violence to a region celebrating record voter turnout. He said earlier indecisiveness left the region in turmoil, but now it is witnessing peace and progress.

Asserting that terrorism has been curbed under his leadership, Modi said that “terrorists now do not feel safe in their own homes,” unlike in the past when citizens felt insecure due to cross-border terrorism.

Reflecting on the historical context, Modi said he experienced the excitement of October 1947 when Kashmir acceded to India while viewing old news clippings at the summit’s exhibition. He said how the indecisiveness of earlier governments left the region mired in unrest for seven decades. “Today, we are witnessing news of record voting in J&K elections, which stands in stark contrast to the past,” he remarked.

Addressing at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the prime minister hit out at previous governments, accusing them of indulging in vote-bank politics that widened inequality and eroded public trust.

Talking about policies in the past, Modi said the phrase ‘Good economics is bad politics’ was being promoted by experts and supported by the Governments. This, he said, had become a means to the earlier Governments to cover up bad governance and inefficiency. He added that this had led to an unbalanced development in the country which had hampered the trust of the people in the Government.

In contrast, Modi said his government operates on the mantra of “progress of the people, by the people, and for the people,” focusing on building a new, developed India.

Touching upon the past, the Prime Minister said there was a time in the 1990’s when India had seen 5 elections in a span of 10 years evident of the instability in the country. He added that while the experts writing in the newspapers had predicted that things would continue in the same manner, the citizens of India had once again proved them wrong.

Modi said that today, “there is talk of uncertainty and instability all around the world with many countries in the world seeing new dispensations coming to power, whereas in India, people had elected the same government for the third time”.

Drawing attention to the historic milestones, the Prime Minister noted how Hindustan Times has been enriched by the writings of eminent personalities like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Martin Luther King Jr., while chronicling events such as the Mumbai 26/11 attacks and transformative peace efforts, including in Assam’s Bodo region. PM Modi emphasized the resilience of India’s people in shaping the nation’s destiny. “When the British left, skeptics predicted India’s collapse. During the Emergency, many believed democracy was lost. Time and again, it’s the common Indian who proved the experts wrong,” he remarked.

The prime minister pointed to significant changes in the last decade, citing developments like record startup growth, the expansion of gas connections from 14 crore in 2014 to over 30 crore today, and the digital transformation with RuPay and UPI. He credited these advancements to his government’s approach of “spending big for the people and saving big for the people,” which includes increasing capital expenditure from Rs 2.25 lakh crore in 2013-14 to over Rs 11 lakh crore today.

Citing the impact of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Ayushman Bharat, and price controls on medical devices, the Prime Minister revealed that citizens have collectively saved lakhs of crores. “The Swachh Bharat Mission alone has saved each rural family ₹50,000 annually by reducing illness,” he said, adding that the UJALA scheme and Jan Aushadhi centers have also significantly lowered household expenses.

Highlighting achievements like the Bodo Peace Accord of 2020, which transformed a violence-ridden region into one celebrating cultural festivals, Modi emphasized the importance of risk-taking and aspirations in driving India’s progress.

“For decades, generations took one step forward and two steps back. But today, we see a vibrant risk-taking culture. From 125,000 startups to small-town athletes making India proud, the change is remarkable,” he stated.

Marking the centenary of Hindustan Times, the prime minister released a commemorative postage stamp and praised the newspaper’s role in chronicling India’s extraordinary journey over the past 100 years.

Describing the Summit as a moving glimpse into India’s history, Modi said “it’s not just an exhibition; it’s an experience—a reflection of our incredible journey from fighting for independence to building a developed India”.