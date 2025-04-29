Pakistani nationals deported after Pahalgam terror attack, families appeal govt for reconsideration

In the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian authorities have ordered the deportation of Pakistani nationals residing in Mendhar, a town near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The move has led to the return of several individuals to Pakistan, some of whom had been living in India for decades through cross-border marriages. Their sudden deportation has left families distressed, who are now appealing to the government to reconsider its decision.

A resident in Poonch said, “My wife had been living here for 45 years, she has a Pakistani nationality. We request that the government deport individuals who have committed wrongdoings, but not those who have done no wrong. My family has been serving the country, with some of them in the army and police.”

Another family member said, “Under this new order, some of my relatives were also deported. They had been living here for the last 40-45 years. This is an injustice. We appeal to the government to serve justice and bring them back.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Tuesday, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

Government sources said the Prime Minister affirmed that it is India’s national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

The sources said PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that, in recognition of the seriousness of the terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) took the following measures, which included five key decisions.

Misri said, “The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.”

He also mentioned that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Misri said, “Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025.”

Other measures decided upon by the CCS include the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty “with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism”.Misri also said that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas.

“Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under an SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.”The Foreign Secretary stated that the overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025.

Misri said the CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to remain on high alert. “It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account.”

The Pahalgam terror attack is one of the most significant since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. In response, security forces have launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. (ANI)