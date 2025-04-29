“We have extended our complete support”: Farooq Abdullah on PM Modi’s meeting

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday extended his complete support to the Union government, saying that the Prime Minister should do whatever needs to be done in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Speaking to ANI, over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and three service chiefs, Abdullah said, “We have extended our complete support to the Prime Minister…PM should do whatever has to be done.”

“We have always said that terrorism is not acceptable to us. Terrorism is finishing both you and us. Therefore, it is time for Pakistan to understand this. They said that Mumbai attack wasn’t their work, but it was proved to be done by them. Pathankot attack was executed by them. They did Uri attack…In Kargil, a war was initiated. I was the CM. They said they weren’t behind it. But when they started losing, they rushed to President Clinton…They accepted that they had instigated the war. So, it’s time. If you want to remain friends, this will not work; you will have to end it. If you want to be enemies, you are ready and so are we,” the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

“We, too, have nuclear power. When I visited Pokhran with Vajpayee ji, we had said that we would never use it unless someone attacked us first. India never attacked anyone first. We have always retaliated. Today, too, we won’t use it. If they (Pakistan) want to use it, we too have the power. But it should not happen,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and three service chiefs.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

Government sources said the Prime Minister affirmed that it is India’s national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

The sources said PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

They stated that PM Modi said the Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response.

The meeting, chaired by PM Modi on Tuesday, was attended by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, PM on Monday. The meeting came a day after Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan briefed the Defence Minister on some decisions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

The government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for any action taken by the government against the perpetrators of the terror attack.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development. (ANI)