Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by upto Rs 2 per litre

Mother Dairy has hiked prices of liquid milk by up to Rs 2 per litre, effective from Wednesday.

The new prices will be effective in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand markets.

“Mother Dairy is constrained to revise the consumer price of its liquid milk by up to Rs. 2 per litre, effective from April 30, 2025. This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by Rs. 4 – 5 per litre over the past few months. The surge in procurement prices is primarily driven by early onset of summer and heatwave conditions,” a Mother Dairy spokesperson said.

The prices of bulk vended milk (toned) has been increased to Rs 56 per litre from Rs 54 per litre. Full cream milk will cost Rs 69 per litre against Rs 68 per litre earlier.

The price of cow milk has been revised to Rs 57 per litre from Rs 56 earlier and double-toned milk will now cost Rs 51 per litre compared to the earlier price of Rs 49. (ANI)