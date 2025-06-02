DSEJ launches online classes for 11th, 12th-grade students amid teacher shortage

Jammu, Jun 01: To ensure the continuation of regular classes for government higher secondary schools throughout the Jammu division, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has initiated online classes for all 11th and 12th-grade students in the Jammu province, where there is a shortage of teachers. Students from various streams are participating in their classes via online mode from their respective schools.

Subah Mehta, Joint Director at DSEJ, informed Rising Kashmir that starting from May 15, 2025, the directorate has commenced online classes for 11th and 12th-grade students in schools facing a shortage of teachers.

“Last year, in 2024, we also launched an online classes initiative in schools, which was successfully implemented, as we received positive feedback from teachers, students, and parents regarding this initiative,” she said.

Subah Mehta explained that before launching this initiative, they created Google Forms and distributed them among all lecturers in the government higher secondary schools, allowing them to voluntarily support this initiative. The lecturers submitted their forms online voluntarily. Subsequently, a screening process was conducted for the teachers, leading to the selection of those from various streams who would begin providing online classes to students.

“This initiative has been implemented in higher secondary schools where internet connectivity, ICT, and other necessary arrangements are available for students. Students are regularly attending their classes from their respective schools and are benefiting from this initiative,” she added.

The Joint Director mentioned that 175 higher secondary schools from 10 districts have joined the online classes across 12 different subjects, with 2,400 students attending their classes regularly since the initiative was launched in the schools.

Mehta further added, “Starting from June 2, 2025, we will initiate online classes for 10 subjects in Higher Secondary Schools throughout the Jammu division, enabling students to gain additional advantages from this initiative.”

“One of the female teachers, who was hospitalised, has been delivering online classes from the hospital, ensuring that students can benefit from this initiative and do not miss their classes. If any teacher is interested in providing online classes on a voluntary basis, he or she may submit their Google Forms, which we have already distributed to all Higher Secondary Schools in the Jammu division,” the Joint Director added.