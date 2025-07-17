BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Shri Amarnathji Yatra suspended for a day from Pahalgam and Baltal

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Srinagar, July 17: Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been suspended for 17.07.2025 from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. Heavy continuous rains over last two days have necessitated restoration work to be carried out on tracks along both the routes. Border Roads Organization has made heavy deployment of its men and machinery on the tracks to complete the work before Yatra can be released from the two base camps on 18.07.2025.

“Due to the continuous rains over last couple of days, urgent repair and maintenance works are required to be carried out on the tracks. Therefore, it has been decided that no movement shall be allowed towards the Holy Cave from the two base camps today. However, yatris who stayed at Panjtarni camp during the preceding night are being allowed to proceed down to Baltal under adequate deployment of BRO and Mountain Rescue Teams. The Yatra shall resume in all likelihood tomorrow, depending upon the weather conditions during the course of the day”, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said.

So far, over 2.47 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine during the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025.

Rahul Gandhi extends greetings to the nation on Constitution Day
Border security policy remained unclear for several years, significant improvement seen after Modi govt came to power: Amit Shah
NH-44 blocked in Ramban due to shooting stones, mud slush; clearance work underway
MP Aga Ruhullah meets Mirwaiz Umar in Delhi, discusses Waqf Bill issue among others
PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in govt departments today
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Two dead, 15 injured as tempo traveller plunges into gorge in GumriDrass
Next Article “Very close to a deal with India…we’re in negotiation: US President Trump
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

US Embassy in India warns visa holders of revocation, future ineligibility over crimes
Breaking National
Amarnath Yatra: Woman pilgrim dies, 3 injured in landslide
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“Very close to a deal with India…we’re in negotiation: US President Trump
Breaking National World
Two dead, 15 injured as tempo traveller plunges into gorge in GumriDrass
Kashmir