Over half a dozen youth injured in J&K’s Kathua road accident

Atleast ten people were injured after a vehicle met an accident at Mahanpur area of Kathua district on Tuesday evening.

Officials told GNS that an Eeco car lost its control near Mahanpur and rolled down the road. Soon a team of Police and locals rushed to the spot for rescue operation.

In this incident atleast ten people were injured, who were immediately shifted to GMC Kathua. All the injured are residents of Billawar area and were going for army (TA) recruitment rally.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this incident and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)