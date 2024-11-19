Breaking

Over half a dozen youth injured in J&K’s Kathua road accident

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Atleast ten people were injured after a vehicle met an accident at Mahanpur area of Kathua district on Tuesday evening.

Officials told GNS that an Eeco car lost its control near Mahanpur and rolled down the road. Soon a team of Police and locals rushed to the spot for rescue operation.

In this incident atleast ten people were injured, who were immediately shifted to GMC Kathua. All the injured are residents of Billawar area and were going for army (TA) recruitment rally.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this incident and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)

You Might Also Like

Knowledge Summit 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Dubai World Trade Center

South Kashmir:Gunfight rages in Shopian

Lok Sabha Polls : Anantnag-Rajouri PC records 51.88% voter turnout till 5 pm

2 drug peddlers including female held in CHandoosa Baramulla

Police solves theft cases of Masjid Sharief Pattan & SBI branch Pattan; accused arrested

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kisan mela to be held at Old Fruit Mandi Shopian on 21 November
Next Article District Admin Srinagar reaches out to the fire victims of Gurupora Rainawari
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

District Admin Srinagar reaches out to the fire victims of Gurupora Rainawari
Breaking
Kisan mela to be held at Old Fruit Mandi Shopian on 21 November
Breaking
KPDCL announces Power Shutdown in parts of Kashmir valley from tomorrow
Breaking
World Heritage Week-2024: Directorate of AA&M, J&K hosts week-long Exhibition
Breaking