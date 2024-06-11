Breaking

Reasi Terror Attack: Police releases terrorist’s sketch, announces Rs 20 Lac reward for information

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday released sketch of a terrorist which it says was behind attack on a bus carrying Pilgrims in Reasi district.

As per the statement issued here, Reasi police announces reward of rupees 20 Lacs for any fruitful information about the whereabouts of terrorist involved in the recent attack on the yatri bus in the area of Pouni.

The sketch of terrorist has been prepared on the disclosure and description of eyewitnesses.

Reasi police appeals general public to provide any reliable information on the following contact nos-

SSP Reasi – 9205571332

ASP Reasi – 9419113159

DySP HQ Reasi – 9419133499

SHO Pouni – 7051003214

SHO Ransoo- 7051003213

PCR Reasi- 9622856295

You Might Also Like

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi appointed new Indian Army Chief

Haris Rauf becomes just second Pakistan player to take 100 wickets in T20I format

‘Terrorist told driver to make passengers deboard, but he speeded up, was shot; he sacrificed himself’: Bus Manager

Tourist footfall surges in Kashmir amidst rising temp across India

Temp rises further as MeT predicts heat wave in J&K

Share This Article
Previous Article One terrorist killed, a few trapped in village Saida Sukhal in Kathua
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

One terrorist killed, a few trapped in village Saida Sukhal in Kathua
Developing Story
Terrorist killed in Kathua gunfight, Operation on: Police
Developing Story
JKSC Football Academy bags AIFF’s best Grassroots Centre award
Breaking
Gunshots heard in Kathua, Search operation launched
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.