Reasi Terror Attack: Police releases terrorist’s sketch, announces Rs 20 Lac reward for information

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday released sketch of a terrorist which it says was behind attack on a bus carrying Pilgrims in Reasi district.

As per the statement issued here, Reasi police announces reward of rupees 20 Lacs for any fruitful information about the whereabouts of terrorist involved in the recent attack on the yatri bus in the area of Pouni.

The sketch of terrorist has been prepared on the disclosure and description of eyewitnesses.

Reasi police appeals general public to provide any reliable information on the following contact nos-

SSP Reasi – 9205571332

ASP Reasi – 9419113159

DySP HQ Reasi – 9419133499

SHO Pouni – 7051003214

SHO Ransoo- 7051003213

PCR Reasi- 9622856295