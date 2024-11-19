Kisan mela to be held at Old Fruit Mandi Shopian on 21 November

A Kisan Mela is being organised at Old Fruit Mandi Shopian on Thursday, November 21 from 10:30 AM onwards by the Department of Agriculture and allied departments.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar has invited the public in general and students in particular to participate in the day-long event.

Post visit, the students have also been invited to participate in an essay competition titled ‘Kisan Mela, an opportunity to have knowledge and first-hand exposure of self-employment schemes in the district.’

The visit and competition is open to all students.Top 10 essay writers will be recognized and rewarded afterwards in a separate function.

The Mela cum exhibition aims to promote awareness about self-employment schemes and schemes for agricultural development. It will provide a platform for knowledge sharing and on the spot registration for schemes.

Various allied and employment generation based departments will showcase and exhibit their schemes, services, and products. Besides progressive farmers and agri entrepreneurs will also have stalls installed there.