Over 8 lakh beneficiaries receive monthly pension in Jammu & Kashmir: Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday informed the Legislative Assembly that over 8 lakh beneficiaries across the Union Territory receive monthly financial assistance under several schemes, with 4.5 lakh in Kashmir and 3.6 lakh in Jammu.

Responding to a query by MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone, the minister incharge, while denying the claims of disbursement delay also informed that pension is being regularly disbursed in accordance with scheme guidelines.

“4,50,797 eligible beneficiaries in Kashmir Division receive monthly financial aid under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS), with an additional 64,881 beneficiaries covered under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP). In Jammu Division, 3,61,182 beneficiaries avail pension benefits under the same schemes”, the minister said.

Responding to another query, he said that there is delay in marriage assistance disbursement.

“In instances where departmental funds are not available, payments may be delayed until after the marriage, but only for applicants who applied at least one month prior to their wedding date”, he said—(KNO)