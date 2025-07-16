Seven killed, 17 injured as minibus plunges into gorge in Doda

Srinagar, July 15: In a tragic road accident in Doda district, seven people lost their lives and 17 others sustained injuries, four of them critically, after an overloaded passenger minibus plunged into a deep gorge near Bhart village on Tuesday. The accident occurred approximately 25 kilometers from the Doda district headquarters.

According to officials, the vehicle was carrying 24 passengers when it lost control and skidded off the road. Three people died on the spot, while four others succumbed to their injuries at various hospitals. The accident occurred in the morning hours when the vehicle was on its way from Thathri to Doda.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ashraf (35), MangtaWani (51), Atta Mohammad (33), TalibHussain (35), and Rafeeqa Begum (60), all of whom were declared brought dead at Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Doda. Five-year-old Uzma Jan and Shakur Din (30) later succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in Jammu.

Seventeen others sustained injuries in the accident, with four in critical condition. The injured include Mohammad Rafi Bashir, Hakem, Abdul Qasim, Mohammad Qasim, Ghulam Mohammad, Abdul Rashid, MuzeerurRehman, SahilFarooq, SaimaBanoo, ShameemaBano, AqibHussain, Abdul Qayoom, Kulsma, and others. The critically injured were shifted to GMC Doda for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to the tragic road accident in Doda.My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured,” the LG said in a condolence message.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also extended his condolences and said that the administration had been directed to provide immediate medical aid and all necessary support to the victims and their families.

In a post on X, the Office of CM wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Doda that has claimed six lives and left several injured. Chief Minister extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

“The administration has been directed to ensure immediate medical assistance and support to all affected, “the post reads.

Union Minister in the PMO, Dr.Jitendra Singh, who represents the Udhampur constituency, said he was in constant touch with the district administration. “Just now spoke to DC Doda, Harvinder Singh, after receiving the information about the tragic road accident near Bhart village. I have been assured that rescue and medical relief efforts are underway,” he posted on X.

Dr. Singh praised the district administration for the prompt response and assured full central support. “My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Whatever additional support is required will be provided immediately,” he said. He added that the cause of the crash was under investigation.

Meanwhile, local residents blamed negligence by the authorities for the accident. According to villagers, soil dumped on the roadside by some agencies had not been cleared despite repeated requests. Following heavy rainfall on Monday night, the soil turned into slippery mud, making the road highly unsafe. Residents believe this created the conditions that led to the tragic mishap.

In another incident, one person died and three others were injured after two vehicles collided inside the Navyug tunnel on Tuesday, officials said.

As per the police, four persons were injured, one of them critically, in the incident. “The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where the critically injured person succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

The deceased has been identified as Tariq Ahmad, son of Abdul Aziz Wani of Banihal. He was an employee in the health department.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in both incidents and started an investigation into the matter.