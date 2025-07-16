Kashmir

Rana reviews functioning of JKFDC

Srinagar, July 15: Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment, Javed Ahmed Rana, today reviewed the functioning of J&K Forest Development Corporation in a meeting with the Managing Director, J&K Forest Development Corporation at Civil Secretariat here.According to a statement issued here, the discussions centred around extraction of timber in a scientific manner from markings obtained from the Forest Department, involving dry standing/fallen, uprooted and broken trees, as well as green tree markings cleared under the Forest Conservation Act.The Minister emphasised the importance of generating revenue through the sale of timber and firewood, meeting the requirement of these essential resources for local communities and creating employment opportunities.The meeting also deliberated on clearance of sites for developmental projects approved under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA), 1980 and the Corporation’s operational activities. These included enumeration and marking of trees by Territorial Divisions, preparation of project proposals, e-tendering for extraction, felling of trees, conversion into scants or logs, transportation besides stacking, sorting and lotting for e-auction.The Minister reviewed the entire process, from tree enumeration to auction and directed the Corporation to ensure that all activities are carried out in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner.“By optimizing the Corporation’s operations, the government aims to enhance the revenue generation, meet local needs, and promote sustainable forest management in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Minister stated.

