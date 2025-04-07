Three Bills passed by Assembly assented by LG: Secy Legislative Assembly

Jammu, April 07: Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Manoj Kumar Pandit today informed the House that three Bills, passed by Legislative Assembly have been assented to by the Lieutenant Governor on 25th of March, 2025.

The Secretary further read out “Three Bills, passed by Legislative Assembly have been assented to by the Lieutenant Governor on 25th of March, 2025.

The Bills include The Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (L.A. Bill No. 1 of 2025), The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2025 (L.A. Bill No. 2 of 2025) and The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2025 (L.A. Bill No. 3 of 2025)”.