5 held for creating ruckus during Leh music show

Leh, July 15: Leh Police have registered an FIR and identified five individuals in connection with an altercation that broke out during a music show at NDS Ground in Leh on July 13.The incident came to light after videos of the altercation surfaced on social media, prompting widespread concern among locals and online users. Taking suo-moto cognizance, Police Station Leh filed FIR No. 102/2025 under Section 194(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.Officials said a swift investigation was launched soon after the complaint, combining technical surveillance with local intelligence. Five suspects have since been identified as Tenzin Eshey, son of Gyalben, resident of Camp No. 9, Agling, Tenzin Chotar, son of Karma Gyabo, from Camp No. 2, Choglamsar, Tenzin, son of Thinlay, from Camp No. 3, Choglamsar, Sonam Galek, son of Tsering Angchuk, resident of Matho, Namgyal Nurboo, son of Nawang Dugges, resident of PhyangAll five individuals are currently being questioned, police said, while efforts are ongoing to determine if others were involved.“This kind of behaviour has no place in a public event, especially one meant for entertainment and community gathering,” a police spokesperson said, adding that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of disturbing public order.