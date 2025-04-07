Srinagar Police book two more drug peddlers under PIT NDPS Act 

Srinagar, April 07 : Continuing the relentless crackdown against drug trafficking and dismantling the illegal narcotics network, Srinagar Police has booked two infamous drug peddlers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS Act).

According to the Police Spokesperson, The notorious drug peddlers namely Adil Hamid son of Ab Hamid Sheikh resident of Allochi Bagh and Zahoor Ahmad Khan son of Gh Mohd Khan resident of Zakura, Srinagar have been booked under the PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining the formal detention orders from Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir on the basis of dossiers prepared by Srinagar police against them.

Consequently, these drug peddlers were detained and subsequently lodged in Kot Balwal Jail Jammu and District Jail of Bhaderwah.

These drug peddlers have been involved in the peddling of narcotics among the youth of Srinagar on an alarming scale. Besides, they were also involved in several NDPS Act cases of various police stations of Srinagar. Despite several NDPS Act cases registered against them, they did not mend their ways after getting bailed out from courts and were brazenly promoting drugs among the youth of the valley, especially in Srinagar, through their illegal narcotics network. Police has also set into motion the process to attach their properties under the provisions of PIT-NDPS Act.

Pertinently, Police has been systemically targeting and dismantling the illegal narcotics infrastructure in the Srinagar city in the last few months. Notably, 25 notorious drug peddlers have been detained under the PIT NDPS Act in Srinagar since the beginning of January, 2025.

J&K Police affirms its steadfast commitment of eliminating drug peddling in the region with the full might of law. We also caution those engaged in this unlawful activity that the long arm of law would catch them sooner than anticipated and every offender will face justice.

For any information related to drug dealers/peddlers in Srinagar, citizens are encouraged to contact the police through official helpline number 9596770550.

Together, we can build a safer and healthier society.