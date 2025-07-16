Govt committed to upgrading health sector: CM

Srinagar, July 15: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that healthcare and medical education are top priorities for the government, and every effort will be made to further upgrade and strengthen the sector.

Addressing a gathering at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Medical College & Hospital, Bemina, on its annual day, the Chief Minister congratulated the graduating students on embarking on a noble and demanding professional journey.

“I hold deep respect for the medical fraternity. The path to becoming a doctor is long and challenging, requiring dedication, discipline, and lifelong learning,” he said.

Omar said medicine is a constantly evolving field, with new advancements and innovations emerging every day. “Robotics has become a reality in healthcare, and it is imperative for doctors to stay updated with the latest technological developments,” he added.

While expressing confidence in the capabilities of the new graduates, the Chief Minister urged them to remain aware of emerging challenges, particularly those posed by artificial intelligence (AI) in medicine.

Omar, who was the chief guest at the event, emphasized that the integrity of institutions must always come first and that medical education should never be compromised.

The CM said that doctors from J&K particularly Kashmir are highly sought after not only across India but also globally. He said once doctors are recruited into government hospitals, they must be prepared to serve wherever they are posted, in accordance with public needs.

“We will leave no stone unturned. Whatever funds are available with us or extra funds, our priority will be health and medical education we are committed to making it better,” he said.

The CM stressed that rural healthcare must not be neglected. “We have to strengthen both rural and urban hospitals to minimize unnecessary referrals.”

“It is our responsibility to empower both tertiary care and grassroots-level health institutions, and we will lead from the front in this effort,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support for further strengthen and make best infrastructure of SKIMS and SKIMS Medical College Bemina.

Applauding the institution’s contribution to healthcare and medical education in the region, he called upon young professionals to serve people of Jammu & Kashmir with humility and empathy.

Minister for Health & Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, SakinaItoo, who was the guest of honour, lauded the efforts of the faculty, students, and administration.

She invoked the legacy of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, noting that SKIMS stands as a monumental contribution to the people of J&K. She reiterated the government’s resolve to expand healthcare delivery and enhance infrastructure across the UT.

On the sidelines of the function, the Health Minister, when asked about the government’s stance on the stipend issue of MBBS interns in J&K, she said, “The file is under process, and the stipend for MBBS interns will be increased very soon.”

Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Syed AbidRasheed Shah, in his address, emphasized the importance of empathy and integrity in medical profession. He advised the graduating students to balance their professional commitments with self-care, particularly mental well-being.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, NasirAslamWani, highlighted the historic decision by former CM JenabFarooq Abdullah to merge JVC with SKIMS – a move that laid the foundation of what is now a flourishing medical college that has expanded further.

Director SKIMS & EOSG, Prof. M. Ashraf Ganie, extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries and appreciated their continued support. He underscored the achievements of SKIMS and SKIMS MC and expressed optimism about sustained government backing for the institution’s ongoing initiatives.

Principal SKIMS Medical College, Dr FazlulQadirParray, in his welcome address, highlighted recent institutional achievements, including the college’s first two successful corneal transplants performed by the Department of Ophthalmology — a significant milestone in the institution’s history.

He acknowledged the clinical advancements made by other departments like Orthopaedics and Dermatology in enhancing patient care.

The event witnessed participation from former Directors, senior faculty, staff, students, and members from other healthcare institutions across the Union Territory.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Registrar Academics, Prof. Dr.Aijaz A. Rather, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister and all dignitaries for their presence and encouragement.

He commended the co-organising chairman & MS SKIMS MC Dr.Shifa Deva & organizing committee for their support. He highly appreciated faculty and staff for their dedication and efforts in nurturing future healthcare leaders.