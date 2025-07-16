Delegations & legislators discuss welfare issues with Javed Rana

Srinagar, July 15: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana on Tuesday met several delegations and legislators. During the meetings held at the Civil Secretariat, Rana listened to their grievances and key welfare issues.According to a statement issued here, the gatherings provided a platform for stakeholders to raise critical issues impacting the welfare of the people.During the interactions, legislators brought forth several constituency-specific concerns, including water supply challenges, road infrastructure upgradation, and implementation of the Forest Rights Act. They emphasised the need for targeted interventions to enhance potable water supply, civic amenities, road connectivity, and employment opportunities in their respective constituencies.Individuals from different walks of life also met the Minister, highlighting their grievances and seeking timely redressal. Javed Rana attentively listened to the issues, assured prompt action, and encouraged the legislators and delegations to continue voicing important public concerns that benefit the welfare of the people.The Minister underscored the commitment of Omar Abdullah-led Government to addressing the pressing needs of all communities and promoting inclusive development.