48 tourist spots closed in Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 29: In the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that left multiple tourists dead, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the closure of 48 tourist destinations across the Kashmir Valley as part of heightened security measures.

The move is part of a broader security response aimed at preventing further incidents and protecting lives amid increased threats.

The restricted sites include some of the Valley’s most popular scenic and heritage locations, which usually draw large tourist footfall during the summer season. Among the spots closed to non-local tourists are Gurez Valley in Bandipora; Yousmarg, Doodpathri, and Tousimaidan in Budgam; Aharbal and Kousarnag in Kulgam; Bangus Valley in Kupwara; and Sinthan Top and Verinag Garden in Anantnag.

Additionally, certain sections of Shalimar Garden and inner areas of Dachigam National Park have also been restricted from tourist access. Authorities said these closures are based on fresh intelligence inputs and vulnerability assessments carried out by security agencies.

Major destinations like Gulmarg in Baramulla, Sonamarg in Ganderbal, and Kokernag Garden in Anantnag remain open but under heavy security. Gulmarg is witnessing intensified deployment of CRPF and police personnel, especially along the Babareshi pony track and Phase I and II areas.

Similar measures have been implemented in Sonamarg, with forces stationed at Thajwas Glacier and Railpatri. In Srinagar, Dal Lake and Boulevard Road continue to welcome tourists, with enhanced presence of CAPF and JKAP guarding houseboats and promenades.

Meanwhile, the central government has adopted a firm stand against cross-border terrorism. Officials revealed that recent steps include diplomatic efforts to isolate Pakistan internationally, increased surveillance along the Line of Control, and pre-emptive military actions to deter infiltration attempts.

Tourists currently in the valley have been advised to follow all security advisories, avoid restricted zones, and extend full cooperation to the forces on ground. Authorities have assured that these restrictions are temporary and will be lifted once the threat levels decline and the situation returns to normal.