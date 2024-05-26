High turnout at Pink & Red Polling Stations

Srinagar, May 25: The Anantnag-RajouriLokSabha parliamentary constituency witnessed a remarkable voter turnout, particularly among women, at its special polling stations on Saturday. This election featured innovative polling station setups aimed at inclusivity and environmental awareness.

The constituency established 17 women-managed polling booths, known as Pink Polling Stations, which saw a higher turnout of female voters compared to their male counterparts.

The innovative polling station setups and the high voter turnout, particularly among women and disabled individuals, underscore the ECI’s commitment to inclusivity and voter facilitation.

First-time voter ShabhatGulzar, 22, expressed her happiness at casting her vote in Pahalgam, appreciating the female-only staff. Similarly, RukiyaBano, 32, praised the facilities provided for women, expressing hope for more government schemes targeting women’s welfare after the new administration takes office on June 4.

In addition to the Pink Polling Stations, the constituency introduced 15 polling booths managed by specially-abled persons and 8 polling booths managed by youths. A new initiative saw the establishment of 15 Green Polling Stations, aimed at spreading environmental awareness.

For the first time, Red Polling Stations were introduced specifically for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), creating an inclusive voting environment. These stations were staffed by employees with disabilities, ensuring a supportive atmosphere for disabled voters. The Red Polling Stations witnessed a significant turnout of disabled voters, highlighting the success of this inclusive initiative.

All polling stations were equipped with essential Minimum Facilities (AMF) such as drinking water, electricity, toilets, ramps, and furniture. Wheelchairs were also provided, and there were separate queues for senior citizens and specially-abled persons. Each station featured a voter help desk, manned by the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO), to offer necessary assistance.