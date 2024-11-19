Northern Army commander reviews security situation in Kishtwar

Srinagar, Nov 18: Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, visited Kishtwar on Monday to review the security situation and the counter-terrorism grid in the region.

Accompanied by General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps and GOC CIF(D), Lt Gen Kumar conducted an on-ground assessment of the prevailing security environment and ongoing military operations.

An Army spokesperson confirmed that during his visit, the Army Commander was briefed on operational preparedness, as well as the progress of ongoing operations aimed at neutralizing terrorist threats in the area. The Army Commander expressed his appreciation for the troops’ unwavering commitment and professionalism, urging all ranks to maintain high standards of conduct in the execution of operations.

“The Army Commander commended the efforts of the soldiers and exhorted them to continue displaying exemplary professionalism in their operations,” the spokesperson said.

Lt Gen Kumar’s visit came just a day after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials from the civil administration, police, and the Jammu division to review both the progress of development projects and the security situation in the region. The meeting, attended by top brass from the police, Army, and civil administration, underscored the collaborative effort to ensure peace and stability in the Jammu division.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation continued in Kishtwar district on Monday as security forces intensified efforts to flush out terrorists believed to be hiding in the region. The operation, which spans several villages in Kishtwar, includes area domination exercises and increased surveillance, particularly in the dense forests of the district.

A senior officer, speaking to Rising Kashmir, confirmed that technical equipment has been deployed to track the terrorists and monitor the ongoing search operations. “While there has been no direct contact with the hiding terrorists in the forests so far, domination exercises are ongoing in the forest belt. The area is under close monitoring,” the officer said.

The officer also revealed that the operation is primarily based on intelligence inputs, and the focus is on area domination to prevent any further terror activities. “The security forces are tracking the possible routes the terrorists may have used and are investigating who might have provided them shelter,” he added.

Intelligence reports suggest that at least two terrorist groups, each with 3-4 members, are believed to be operating in the Kishtwar forest belt.

The intensified security measures follow a deadly terrorist attack on November 7, when two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) were shot dead by terrorists in the Munzla Dhar forests of Kishtwar.

Authorities have since launched a probe into the attack and continue to strengthen security measures in the region, as search operations and area domination exercises intensify.