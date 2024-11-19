LeT terrorist behind attack on non-local labourer held in Awantipora

Srinagar, Nov 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with security forces, arrested a terrorist on Monday who was affiliated with the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

He was involved in a firing incident that targeted a non-local labourer in the Batagund area of Pulwama district.

A police spokesman confirmed that, acting on specific intelligence, the Awantipora Police, along with the Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the CRPF’s 180 Battalion, apprehended the terrorist from the orchards in Pinglish village, located within the jurisdiction of Police Station Tral.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Chopan, a resident of Lurgam, Tral.

“Incriminating materials, along with arms and ammunition, including a pistol, 18 rounds of ammunition, and two magazines, have been recovered from his possession,” the spokesman said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Irshad Ahmad Chopan was involved in several terror-related activities in the South Kashmir region. The police spokesman further stated that Chopan was linked to the October 24 attack on a non-local labourer, Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnore, Uttar Pradesh, who was critically injured in the firing incident in Batagund village, Tral.

The police have filed an FIR under sections 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 7/27 of the Indian Arms Act, and section 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station,Tral related to the incident.

The targeted attack on Shubam Kumar occurred on October 24, when he was injured by a bullet fired by unidentified terrorists. The attackers immediately fled the area after the incident. Kumar sustained minor injuries in the attack and was later treated for his wounds.