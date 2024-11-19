Breaking

Union Health Secretary asks states, UTs to strengthen fire safety in hospitals

Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava has written to all Chief Secretaries of states and union territories, urging them to review and strengthen capacities for prevention, preparedness and mitigation against fire accidents in all health facilities.

In a letter dated November 19, the Union Health Secretary said, “This is in continuation of this Ministry’s previous communication vide DO letters dated March 23; May 29; June 06; July 30 (copies enclosed), wherein State Health Departments were requested to review and strengthen capacities for prevention, preparedness and mitigation against fire accidents in all health facilities. Further, a detailed checklist on ‘Prevention and Maintenance of Fire Safety’ that may be utilized at facility level had also been circulated to all States/UTs (Copy enclosed).”

This directive comes in the wake of a tragic fire at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College on the evening of November 15, which claimed the lives of at least 10 infants and left several others with burn injuries. Around 54 infants were being treated in the NICU at the time of the incident.

In the letter, the Health Secretary has requested all states and union territories to immediately review and update their fire prevention plans for all healthcare facilities and training of all healthcare staff on fire safety protocols, evacuation procedures, and use of fire-fighting equipment.

Additionally, states/UTs have been instructed to conduct regular fire safety drills including evacuation plans, and to implement effective fire prevention measures.

This includes regular maintenance and inspection of electrical systems, as well as the installation and maintenance of fire detection and suppression systems such as smoke alarms and fire extinguishers – ensuring all equipment is regularly checked for functionality and compliance, including verification of expiry dates.

The Health Secretary also requested all States/UTs to constitute a district-level committee, headed by District Collectors, to oversee fire safety inspections of healthcare facilities.

These committees, comprising officials from health, fire services, and public works departments may also be directed to undertake suitable actions against the defaulters, as deemed necessary under the law. (ANI)

