No more hooliganism, people have every right to correct Govt: Dr Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday stated that the media should no longer hesitate to pose questions to the government and the public has every right to correct the dispensation for its mistakes.

Talking to the reporters, Dr Farooq said that the era of fear has gone and the media persons should not now fear to pose a question to the government and make it accountable.

While replying to a query on Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah’s statement, he added Aga is the MP of his party and the people have freedom to speak as the hooliganism doesn’t exist anymore.

Also, Dr Farooq Abdullah while replying to the query on fraud case, said that any such issue will be investigated.

Furthermore, he stated that the Centre needs to take the allegations against the Adani group seriously and investigate the matter thoroughly.

He said that the allegations must be investigated and hoped that the Government of India will take the issue seriously and investigate it thoroughly—(KNO)