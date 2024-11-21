J&K Pavilion at IITF 2024- A Celebration of Heritage and Empowering Local Entrepreneurs, Artisans

The Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), under the aegis of Industries and Commerce Department of Government of Jammu and Kashmir, proudly showcased the vibrant spirit of region’s artisans and entrepreneurs through its pavilion set up at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024.

The fair, being hosted at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi by ITPO from November 14 to 27, showcased J&K’s rich culture and entrepreneurial energy, perfectly aligning with this year’s theme of tradition and modernity.

This year’s J&K Pavilion @ IITF 2024 has provided a prominent platform for over 115 exhibitors including women entrepreneurs, specially-abled entrepreneurs and cooperative societies, to present their products to diverse audiences. The Pavilion has drawn attention to J&K’s Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products such as world-renowned Saffron, Pashmina Shawls, Kani Shawls, Sozni Embroidery, Basholi Paintings, and Paper Mâché, epitomizing the authenticity and excellence of J&K’s heritage.

Jammu and Kashmir Day will be celebrated on November 23, 2024, at Amphitheater 1. This event will feature captivating cultural performances and engagements with dignitaries, further enhancing J&K’s cultural and trade presence on the national stage.

JKTPO’s transparency and inclusive efforts have been critical in supporting local businesses. With the participation of known organizations such as J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation, J&K Industries, and the State Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation, the Pavilion has showcased the harmonious blend of tradition and innovation that defines the region.

Over the past 2-3 years, JKTPO has significantly enhanced the participation of artisans, farmers, entrepreneurs in trade fairs/exhibitions in different parts of the country, including IITF. The participation in the J&K Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) has witnessed a remarkable surge, growing from fewer than 30 exhibitors to over 110 exhibitors in 2024. In 2023 also, the JKTPO facilitated participation of around 120 exhibitors for participation in IITF at Pragati Maidan. This significant increase reflects the growing enthusiasm among artisans, farmers, entrepreneurs and cooperatives to showcase their products on a prestigious platform like IITF.

The benefits accrued to participants have been substantial, with many artisans and entrepreneurs generating numerous business leads that have translated into confirmed orders, fostering long-term business relationships. Additionally, on-the-spot sales at the fair have increased exponentially, providing direct financial benefits and boosting morale among the exhibitors. The overwhelming response from visitors and buyers has further instilled a sense of pride and motivation among the participants, who are now eagerly looking forward to showcasing their offerings at the J&K Pavilion each year. This success highlights Government’s relentless efforts in promoting and empowering local talent, creating a sustainable and thriving ecosystem for artisans and entrepreneurs.

In line with its mission to empower local entrepreneurs, JKTPO has consistently organized buyer-seller meets, exhibitions and trade fairs to promote J&K’s rich art, culture, and industries.

Over the past few years, JKTPO has organized and participated in more than 70 Exhibitions/ buyer-seller meets and events, including notable ones such as MITEX, PITEX, World Food India, MSME EXPO, UPITEX, Carpet Fair Badohi, CII Fair Chandigarh, etc. In addition, the JKTPO has initiated organizing national level trade fairs, namely JK Trade Show 2024, JK Textile Sourcing Fair, Agro Food Fest, etc.since 2023.

It is important to add that the JKTPO has started charging participation fee from the exhibitors which has brought serious and enterprising ones forward, thus incentivising hard work and entrepreneurial talent. The payment of participation fee has ensured huge demand and turnout at these exhibitions, motivating new and aspiring artisans and entrepreneurs to start their journey.

Beyond physical platforms, JKTPO has been instrumental in promoting J&K entrepreneurs through e-commerce. More than 30 onboarding drives for platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Walmart and GeM have enabled over 1500+ entrepreneurs to showcase their products to a global audience and more than 5000 entrepreneurs participated in these awareness and onboarding drives.. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to ensure artisans and entrepreneurs achieve enhanced sales and recognition.

Continuing its momentum, JKTPO today successfully hosted the Basmati Fair in Jammu while the JK Textile Sourcing Fair is also all set to be hosted in Srinagar on November 27-28, 2024. These events aim to further empower entrepreneurs, promote trade and exports and solidify J&K’s position as a hub for high-quality goods and services.

The JKTPO, Industries and Commerce Department reiterates its commitment towards fostering trade, empowering entrepreneurs and promoting the rich legacy of Jammu and Kashmir with sincerity and integrity. The success of the J&K Pavilion at IITF 2024 stands as a testament to this dedication and the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved.