NIA conducts searches in 5 J&K districts in terror infiltration and attack cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case relating to infiltration by terrorists from across the border and recent attacks on security forces and civilians.

As per the statement issued here, NIA teams conducted extensive searches at eight locations in the Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban & Kishtwar districts of J&K.

The searches led to the seizure of various materials showing linkages between terrorists of banned outfits with overground workers (OGWs) and hybrid terrorists whose premises were searched. Premises of sympathizers and cadres of these organisations were also searched as part of the crackdown.

The suspected hybrid terrorists and OGWs of today searches were linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of the banned terrorist outfits.

NIA had registered the case RC-04/2024/NIA/JMU on directions from Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, on 24th October, based on information regarding the infiltration of active terrorists belonging to LeT and JeM into Indian Territory through the international Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC). These infiltrations were facilitated by OGWs and other terror associates, based in villages in Jammu region, who were engaged in providing the logistical support, food, shelter, money to the terrorists.

Further investigations are continuing in the case.