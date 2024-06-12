Newly elected Ladakh MP meets Cong leadership in Delhi

Kargil, June 11: Mohammad Hanifa Jan, the newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Ladakh, on Tuesday had a significant meeting with the Congress leadership in New Delhi.

He was received by Congress President Malikarjun Kharge. The meeting is seen as a strategic move to discuss the future political landscape and development initiatives for Ladakh.

Hanifa Jan was accompanied by key figures from Ladakh, including the Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, and Nasir Hussain Munshi, the President of the Congress unit in Kargil.

Later in the day, Hanifa met with Agha Mehdi Mehdavipore, the representative of the Supreme leader of Iran in India. The nature of their discussion remains undisclosed, but it highlights the importance of fostering international relations and community support.

Jan won with a substantial margin of 27,862 votes, defeating Tsering Namgyal of the Indian National Congress (INC) and Tashi Gyalson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).