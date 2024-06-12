Politics

Newly elected Ladakh MP meets Cong leadership in Delhi

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
1 Min Read

Kargil, June 11: Mohammad Hanifa Jan, the newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Ladakh, on Tuesday had a significant meeting with the Congress leadership in New Delhi.
He was received by Congress President Malikarjun Kharge. The meeting is seen as a strategic move to discuss the future political landscape and development initiatives for Ladakh.
Hanifa Jan was accompanied by key figures from Ladakh, including the Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, and Nasir Hussain Munshi, the President of the Congress unit in Kargil.
Later in the day, Hanifa met with Agha Mehdi Mehdavipore, the representative of the Supreme leader of Iran in India. The nature of their discussion remains undisclosed, but it highlights the importance of fostering international relations and community support.
Jan won with a substantial margin of 27,862 votes, defeating Tsering Namgyal of the Indian National Congress (INC) and Tashi Gyalson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

 

 

You Might Also Like

BJP appoints Chugh, Shankar as Central Observers

NC pays tributes to party stalwarts Mohiuddin Shah, Afzal Beg

Altaf Bukhari pays condolence visit to Sartaj Madani

Elected govt will restore people’s confidence: Apni Party

Rijiju takes charge as Parliamentary Affairs minister, urges opp to ‘cooperate’

Share This Article
Previous Article Altaf Bukhari pays condolence visit to Sartaj Madani
Next Article BJP appoints Chugh, Shankar as Central Observers
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

SMC to collect animal hides, offal during Eid-ul-Adha
City
Traffic advisory issued for Mata Kheerbhawani Mela
Kashmir
NHM J&K releases hospital rankings for April on e-Sahaj Portal
Kashmir
Secy ARI convenes public outreach prog in Kulgam
Kashmir

Recent Comments

No comments to show.