BJP appoints Chugh, Shankar as Central Observers

Srinagar, June 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed senior party leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh as the Central Observers for the election of the Legislative Party Leader in Arunachal Pradesh, news agency Kashmir News Service (KNS) reported on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, in January, the BJP appointed Tarun Chugh as the election in-charge for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
Chugh is the BJP National General Secretary and the party’s in-charge for political affairs in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

 

 

