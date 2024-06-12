Politics

Altaf Bukhari pays condolence visit to Sartaj Madani

Srinagar, June 11: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday visited the residence of Sartaj Madani, the senior leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), at Devsar in Anantnag to extend his condolences over the demise of his son. The 39-year-old Aroot passed away on Sunday morning due to cardiac arrest.
During this condolence visit, Bukhari was accompanied by his party colleagues including the party’s Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, State Secretary and Chief Spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin, DDC Devsar Reyaz Ahmad, and others.
According to a press release issued here, Apni Party leaders met Sartaj Madani and other members of the bereaved family and extended their heartfelt condolence over the sudden and tragic death of Aroot Madani.
Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari said, “An inconsolable and irreparable tragedy has struck this family. No words of sympathy can ease the pain that each and every member of this family is feeling at this time. We are here to share your grief and stand in solidarity with you in this time of profound sorrow. May Almighty Allah give you the strength needed to bear the pain of this profound loss, and may Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and shower His choicest blessings on his grave.”

